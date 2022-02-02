Media Tries to Tie FL Gov to Nazis – Same Tactic They Used on DJT

Governor Ron De Santis is being pilloried by the hateful Miami Herald for not coming out strongly enough against a group of ten alleged Nazis who paraded around Orlando last week harassing people as they waved offensive signs. The Herald, along with HuffPo, clearly wants to tie these people to Republicans and conservatives. However, National Socialists, as the small group calls themselves, are the Left, and they are always the Left.

Governor De Santis called the group ‘jack@sses’ and refused to accept the media characterization that he was somehow responsible for them.

“So what I’m going to say is these people, these Democrats who are trying to use this as some type of political issue to try to smear me as if I had something to with do that, we’re not playing their game,” the governor said during a press conference in Palm Beach.

He doesn’t want to end up like Donald Trump, i.e., being forced to say over and over that he rejects Nazis, only to be accused of aligning with them every time it comes up.

Every time Donald Trump rejected the Nazis, the vicious media would get to say he didn’t reject them enough. It was an attack, not based on one fact, but rather created out of whole cloth.

The leader of the small but virulent Orlando group of alleged Nazis is a criminal. Their goal appears to be to tie anti-Bidenism to themselves. Whether they’re paid operatives or the real thing we can’t say. Someone needs to investigate. The group seems more like a plant, dirty politics, something The Lincoln Project would do.

In any case, Democrats in the media are using it to taint De Santis without facts. It’s just a vicious smear.

The Miami Herald Editorial Board members, who hate Republicans and De Santis, said he didn’t disavow them enough as if he were a Nazi himself. That is so transparent but it worked well in vilifying Donald Trump. It’s shades of the fake Charlottesville lie.

I called the Nazi phone number and it was a virulent message which ended with the messenger saying to leave a name and number. It doesn’t seem real, and the messages were so vile and so extreme, it is hard to believe they aren’t operatives.

There are small pockets of Nazis and other fringe groups in this country but Democrats want people to believe they are much more of a threat than they are as they try to tie them to Republicans with no evidence whatsoever.

Democrats are the ones taking our freedoms, flooding our country with criminals and terrorists, making us subservient to their fiats, and canceling people as if they are the Third Reich. If communism does come to America with the Democrat Party and their media activists, the people most in danger are Jewish people. Communists/Fascists/Nazis throughout history have hated innocent Jewish people. It’s not something to take lightly. It’s a terrifying threat and shouldn’t be used in a political game.

“The Jew is the devil”

“Jews rape children and drink their blood”

“Jews brought slaves here” A horrific antisemitic, anti-black rally is happening right now in Orlando, FL orchestrated by white supremacist Eddie McBride and his group NSM Why are local PD allowing this? pic.twitter.com/QImbMY8xiJ — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) January 29, 2022

Additionally, this is the photo the Miami Herald used in tweets to further smear him. They aren’t journalists. They are leftist activists.

