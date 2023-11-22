Mediocre Male Swimmer Smashes Women’s Record in NJ College

A man calling himself a woman swam as a transgender at a New Jersey liberal arts college. Calling himself Meghan Cortez-Fields, he smashed the women’s 100-yard butterfly record after competing in the men’s team for three years and smashing nothing.

On Saturday, Cortez-Fields also won the 200-yard individual medley at the Cougar Splash Invitational in Pennsylvania.

He is a fully-equipped biological male opportunist who found his calling in stealing women’s titles.

On Fox News, swimmer Riley Gaines spoke out about ‘the injustice of allowing mediocre male athletes to become record-breaking female athletes’.

How can you see this tattoo on his arm and not think this is a hyper-fetishized & sexualized movement? As a Christian, I believe we are all made in the image of God, and this is a mockery of that. pic.twitter.com/V712XfnFlX — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 19, 2023

The shameless man.

His tuck game is extremely weak. pic.twitter.com/HRbpLxa1Rr — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) November 19, 2023

“Those who choose to remain blind to the injustice of allowing mediocre male athletes to become record-breaking female athletes are either incompetent or misogynists. There is no in-between anymore,” Gaines, an ambassador for the Independent Women’s Forum, told Fox News. “Women are being asked to smile and step aside and allow these men onto our teams all the while stripping us of opportunities, privacy, and safety.”

“The incident at Ramapo College shouldn’t be a shock to anyone considering we’ve seen virtually the same story time and time again with no people in leadership positions willing to take a stand for women,” added Gaines, an Outkick contributor and podcast host who previously faced a trans competitor herself.

RAMAPO MISOGYNISTS

A Ramapo spokesperson told Fox News the school "supports all of our student athletes." "The College continues to post team and individual student-athlete achievements for all programs on our Athletics website." "As a member affiliate of the NCAA, Ramapo College Athletics follows all NCAA policies, including the NCAA Transgender Student Participation Policy," the spokesperson added. Riley pointed to a tattoo on Cortez-Fields' body, which shows a nude woman with male genitalia, which was evidence of a "fetishized and sexualized movement." "As a Christian, I believe we are all made in the image of God, and this is a mockery of that," she added.

