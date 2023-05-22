Meet the Super Young Bridge Player Gates Cheated With

A video of the Russian bridge player Mila Antonova in 2010 using a raunchy Mae West quote, “If you don’t have a good partner, you better have a good hand.”
By now, everyone knows about Mila Antonova, the young bridge player with whom Bill Gates allegedly had an affair in 2010.
Jeffrey Epstein found out about this affair and used it as leverage against Bill Gates. Bill Gates began having private meetings with Epstein in 2011, but Epstein didn’t find out about the affair until 2013, so Bill was already friends with him before the blackmail.
A bombshell report by the Wall Street Journal claimed that disgraced financier and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein used his knowledge of Gates’ alleged affair with Antonova to blackmail the former Microsoft chief.
In one email to colleagues after meeting with Epstein, Gates said: “His lifestyle is very different and kind of intriguing, although it would not work for me.” It turns out it did work for Bill, as he even flew on Epstein’s private jet to meet with him. According to Melinda Gates, Gates’s friendship with Epstein played a huge role in their divorce.
There are questions about Antonova’s age. She claims she was in her early 20s in 2010, but there are questions about it. If so, there was about a 30-year age gap.
Watch:
