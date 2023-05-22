NYC to Track & Cap Meat Purchases by Public Entities

As the globalists planned, the progressives in charge of New York City, the bluest of blue cities, will begin to control the meat we eat in partnership with London, using climate change as the basis for the decision. It begins with consumption – purchases – by public entities, but where will it end? The C40 organization behind 15-minute cities is mapping out the consumption emissions in New York City and London. It doesn’t stop at meat: apparel, travel, anything produced outside of New York City will be tracked for eventual control purposes.

New York City will begin tracking the carbon footprint of household food consumption and putting caps on how much red meat can be served in public institutions. This is part of a sweeping initiative to achieve a 33% reduction in carbon emissions from food by 2030. It’s coincidentally aligned with the directives of the Klaus Schwab World Economic Forum.

It’s coming out of the NYC mayor’s office on food policy and his climate office.

NYC MAYOR MADE THE ANNOUNCEMENT LAST MONTH

Mayor Eric Adams announced the new programs at a Brooklyn culinary center run by NYC Health + Hospitals last month.

At the event, the Mayor’s Office of Climate & Environmental Justice shared a new chart to be included in the city’s annual greenhouse gas inventory that tracks the carbon footprint created by household food consumption, CHD reports.

This is part of London and New York’s partnership with American Express, C40 Cities, and EcoData lab.

He told the crowd that “There was a lot of people who did not want to look at the science. And now more and more we’re discovering how food that is nutritionally void has a major impact on the health of a person’s mental state. And we know the story, what it has done for us physically, and that is why we’re here in the hospital, talking about the role that food plays on our physical wellbeing. But now we are at a new level and this conversation is a very significant one.”

Adams, an overweight vegan, is talking about nutritious meat.

“We already know that a plant-powered diet is better for your physical and mental health, and I am living proof of that,” said the chubby non-meat eater. “But the reality is that thanks to this new inventory, we’re finding out it is better for the planet.”

CITIES HAVE TO DO IT

Commissioner Rohit Aggarwala from the NYC Department of Environmental Protection announced at the event. Aggarwala — who founded Google smart city subsidiary Sidewalk Labs — said it’s what cities must do, reports Dr. Brenda Baletti,

NYC will also track the consumption of goods such as apparel, air travel, healthcare, and anything not produced in NYC.

Various doctors quoted at Children’s Health Defense explained that not all ecosystems are the same and regenerative farming is creating a healthy agriculture ecosystem, but it can’t be done without animals.

It is another “urgent” demand, and they will respond urgently. They’re too shy to say exactly what the end goal is. Instead, they say it “will enable London and New York City to develop a suite of actions to incentivize more sustainable consumption in collaboration with people and businesses.”

“Building data inventories in partnership with city businesses (such as supermarket chains and retailers) is important for cities to measure, plan and act to ensure our cities become better places to live for all people and sustainable business can thrive,” the release states.

They won’t leave out any entity.

The press release bases its claims on a report by the University of Leeds and developer Arup Group. According to CHD, Arup is a Rockefeller-supported, World Economic Forum-affiliated organization that uses “fourth industrial revolution” technologies to transform cities. They promise that immense quantities of highly detailed data” can produce a “new level of control” making possible “more efficient and sustainable use of the world’s precious materials.”

From the controls set by corporations during the pandemic, we know the power of these government-corporate partnerships.

Can insect diets be far behind? Klaus Schwab said we would be eating insects.

