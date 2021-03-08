Meghan bombs the ‘racist’ Royal family who drove her to consider suicide









Oprah interviewed Meghan Markle — and later Harry joined them for part of the time — for two hours on CBS last night. Markle portrayed herself as a naive waif, knowing little about royal life and left without guidance or freedom.

A formerly married actress isn’t usually the kind of person one sees as naive. It sounds more like Princess Diana.

Meghan didn’t make Kate cry and no one told the press. No one protected her but they protected others routinely. That’s one of Meghan Markle’s many petty complaints.

Markle claimed that her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton left her in tears before the nuptials, addressing widespread reports that she “made Kate cry” over her flower-girl dresses, insisting, “The reverse happened.”

“Everyone in the institution knew it wasn’t true,” Markle said, adding she wasn’t sure why no one from the royal family had denied the reports of a rift between the two women.

She didn’t divulge any details about the tiff except to acknowledge it was over the dresses, saying, “There wasn’t a confrontation. I don’t think it’s fair to her to get into the details because she apologized, and I’ve forgiven her.”

During the interview, she said the Queen was always wonderful to her [and this is how she repays the 95-year-old woman].

She dropped big bombs like the family is racist and they drove her to consider suicide.

They (we don’t know who ‘they’ is) discussed how dark the baby Archie might be. She thinks they’re racist, and that’s why she was treated differently.

While pregnant with son Archie, Markle, who is biracial, said she was told he wouldn’t have a royal title and wouldn’t be entitled to security. She described being told of concerns over “how dark his skin might be when he was born.”

The suggestion being if he’s dark, he’s fed to the wolves.

That’s interesting because Markle made a point of saying she didn’t want their child to have a title and declined a title.

They wouldn’t help her when she was suicidal but…there’s a big ‘but’

“I just didn’t want to be alive anymore,” she told Winfrey in the two-hour session. She went for help but the ‘institution’ said it wouldn’t be good for the ‘institution.’

After Harry joined the chat, he told Oprah that he never told any member of his family about that. But she just said she was denied help. Which is it? They didn’t care, had no idea, did Markle make it up?

That sounds contrived. Princess Di was self-destructive and claiming the same could have been a very forceful and manipulative too with the vulnerable Prince. That’s conjecture.

No one protected her

“It was only once we were married, everything started to worsen, that I came to understand that not only was I not being protected. They were willing to lie to protect other members of the family,” she told Oprah.

She also described feelings of loneliness after the wedding and how “there was very little that I was allowed to do,” comparing her situation to recent COVID-19 related lockdowns.

“I continued to say to people, ‘I know there’s an obsession with how things look, but has anyone talked about how it feels? Because right now, I could not feel lonelier.’”

The former actress said she “just didn’t see a solution” given the barrage of negative reports about her.

Harry thinks his family is jealous of Meghan

Harry strongly implied that while members of the monarchy initially welcomed Markle, they soured on her and became jealous after seeing how popular she was on the couple’s first tour to Australia.

It “hurts,” Harry said, that his relatives did not speak out in defense of Markle in the press.

“There was an opportunity for my family to show public support,” but they didn’t, he said, adding that they were likely afraid of the tabloids turning on them.

“I’ve got to do something for my own mental health and for my wife and for Archie as well,” Harry said.

Harry’s father no longer takes his son’s calls and he was only able to separate from his family due to the inheritance from Princess Di.

Harry said he’s trying to mend his relationship with his father and older brother.“There’s a lot to work through . . . I feel really let down,” he said.

He’s not off to a great start.

The couple’s no-holds-barred interview comes as Harry’s 99-year-old grandfather, Prince Philip, the queen’s husband, remains hospitalized in London after undergoing a heart procedure.

It also follows the announcement of a palace probe into explosive allegations published in a UK newspaper that Markle bullied palace staffers during her short stint as a senior royal. She and Harry have denied the claims and said they are victims of a calculated “smear campaign.”

The Queen did not watch the two-hour broadcast. She’s been betrayed so many times and doesn’t take kindly to it.

Meghan made him realize he was trapped

Growing up royal, Harry said, he felt “trapped.” “My father and my brother [Prince William] are trapped,” he added. “They don’t get to leave. And I have compassion for that.”

After Meghan denied having any kind of plan, Harry told Oprah he would never have left the royal family if not for Meghan.

“I was trapped,” he said, “but I didn’t know I was trapped.”

WOW!

Now they say they left for a private life, but they are hardly private, the Oprah interview is a case in point.

Related