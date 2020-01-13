Meghan & Harry Blackmail the Royal Family

Journalist and close confidante of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Tom Bradby said it is in the best interests of the monarchy to keep the Sussex’s on their side. The Sussex’s are threatening to give a ‘no-holds-barred’ interview accusing the family of racism and sexism. Meghan and Harry also believe some family members are “jealous and unfriendly,” excluding the Queen and Prince Phillip.

Writing in the Sunday Times, Mr. Bradby said: ‘I have some idea of what might be aired in a full, no-holes-barred sit-down interview and I don’t think it would be pretty.’

In other words, they are blackmailing the Royal Family and destroying Harry’s relationship with his family.

They’re progressives now and progressives just aren’t nice people.

Officials are working on plans to give the couple some roles they will accept.

Bradby claimed there was a rift from the beginning and damaging things were said and done at the time of the Meghan-Harry wedding in 2018 that cannot be healed at this time. The suggestion was William was to blame.

According to The Sun, a royal source said, “Harry and Meghan’s people have been reaching out to all the big U.S. networks to explore the possibilities of a sit-down warts-and-all interview.”

“Maybe they will get more money if they agree not to talk,” the source said.

The source added that the couple wants to “tell their side of the story” — adding: “Meghan feels she’s been silenced and is no longer prepared to be muted.

“She and Harry feel the royals have been racist and sexist. Her people are actively exploring opportunities.”

This isn’t how the Queen and Prince expected to spend their golden years after so much loss in their lives.

THE OCTOBER INTERVIEW

Mr. Bradby, who the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up to in an ITV interview, had Meghan admitting she was struggling with her new role. She suggested it is in the interests of the royal household to keep the couple on their side.

The blackmailing couple plan to settle in Toronto or LA but won’t move to the U.S. until Trump leaves office. Who wants them?

Meghan and Kate Middleton haven’t spoken in six months and broke off all communications on the family What’s App.

They’re threatening a 94-year-old woman, her 98-year-old husband, his brother and family, and his father. She wants to hang with the far-left Hollywood crowd and whines over her difficult life as a Royal. WOW!

As for the Tom Bradby ITV documentary in October, ‘Harry & Meghan: An African Journey’, Meghan revealed she was ‘existing not living’ while Harry spoke out about his struggles with mental health.

She sounds like a spoiled brat. Meghan dumped her family and most of her friends. Now, she’s dumped his family.

Bradby said that the watershed documentary was his idea and that it took “a great deal of persuasion” for the couple to agree to make the documentary about their personal life, as they had wanted the focus to be on their work in Africa.

In the documentary, Harry told Bradby how he still struggles to deal with the “incredibly raw” death of his mother, Princess Diana.

He also admitted that his anxieties require “constant management” and said he felt he and his brother were on “different paths.”

Blackmailing and cutting off his family won’t be all that helpful for the anxieties of the 35-year-old Prince.

BEGGING FOR A ROLE

In the recently-released clip of him asking Bob Iger to give his wife a voice-over role in a Disney movie, Harry looked very unhappy and uncomfortable. All the while, she was schmoozing with the bigotted communists Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Look at the expression on Mrs. Iger’s face as Harry lobbies for his wife to get a voice-over role. Markle’s cheapening Harry. It’s all about her.

this is the extended version of that clip (audio boosted) with Harry chatting up Disney CEO Bob Iger for a job for Meghan Markle as the Duchess chats up Beyonce and Jay-Z The event was in London on Sunday July 14, 2019. (that look 😲 on Susan Iger’s face ) #Megxit pic.twitter.com/AzqjwsaoUm — not inklessPW ✩ (@inklessPW) January 12, 2020