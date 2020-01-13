Pelosi’s delaying transmitting the articles of impeachment again

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is again delaying in sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate. When the trial will start is back in question.

All Pelosi is agreeing to do now is discuss the timing of transmitting the articles with her members at their Tuesday meeting.

She may be a hero to the nutty Squad and the weirdos running some of her committees, but to many Americans, she looks ridiculous.

“We will determine in our meeting when we send them over. But it — we have never — I have always said I would send them over. So there shouldn’t be any mystery to that,” she said during an interview on ABC’s “This Week.”

Watch:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi tells @GStephanopoulos she will be “consulting” with her members Tuesday morning and they will vote on when to send the articles of impeachment over to the Senate. https://t.co/nJOfV9j8kH pic.twitter.com/zrpSPzWbUF — ABC News (@ABC) January 12, 2020

She suggested that the House could subpoena former White House National Security Adviser John R. Bolton to testify if Senate Republicans don’t have him come forward during their trial, leaving the door open for House Democrats to continue their impeachment crusade.

Some senators are running for President and the delay will interfere with their campaigns. They can’t campaign while a trial is ongoing. The Iowa caucuses are only 22 days only, and this could run into that.

Pelosi has held onto the articles for more than three weeks to bully McConnell to do the trial her way.

They want more witnesses at the Senate trial because they know they haven’t made their case in the house, regardless of what they say publicly

According to a letter Mrs. Pelosi sent Friday to House members, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, New York Democrat, is tasked with preparing a resolution naming impeachment managers to formally send the articles to the Senate. The House is expected to vote on the resolution sometime this week.

That could put the start of the trial later in the week or even next week.

This has gone on since the impeachment vote on December 18th.

She’s very proud of this idiocy.

Watch:

“No, no, no,” Speaker Pelosi tells @GStephanopoulos when asked if she has “second thoughts” about waiting to send the articles of impeachment, adding that it “produced a positive result” and highlights the importance of having “witnesses and documents.” https://t.co/DrRhiob214 pic.twitter.com/bS5i9FNcbA — ABC News (@ABC) January 12, 2020