Meghan McCain said on air what so many of us believe about Dr. Fauci









Meghan McCain explained why she doesn’t trust infectious disease bureaucrat Dr. Anthony Fauci [known as Tony Bologna on the Hill]. She said what most of us would agree with.

Co-host of The View, Whoopi Goldberg asked Meghan McCain as a Republican if she agreed with a recent poll claiming 41% of Republicans are hesitant about getting the vaccine.

McCain said the polls say it’s anywhere between 32% to 41% of Republicans who are reluctant. She thinks the number is higher based on anecdotal information from her friends.

She said, “A lot of Republicans I know are expressing skepticism about the vaccine under the Biden administration, which is why this has been so dangerous that this has become so politicized. Both sides are equally responsible for this.”

“We have people like Andrew Cuomo saying he wouldn’t trust the vaccine rollout under Trump, and I think Republicans are contrarian by nature,” McCain continued. “We are built from my very fabric up to question authority and to question big government. When big government is saying, you have to do X, Y, and Z, We’re going to question it.”

“I’m going to question it, and I think that there has been a real, real misstep with messaging from people like Dr. Fauci, which I know I’m going to get eviscerated for saying this — I don’t 100% trust him. I don’t think that he is an unbiased actor in any of this,” she concluded. “He is a government official, as Sara pointed out. I’m one of the people that feel that way about him. There have been many many opportunities to right this wrong, including President Biden going on TV and giving credit to President Trump for the help with the rollout of this vaccine which he didn’t do.”

