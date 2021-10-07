Members of Gulf Cartel’s “Cyclones Spartanos” Caught by Chance

















This is who is coming freely into our country. Authorities happened to catch two members of a transnational cartel with immigrants at a McDonald’s. They are members of the Gulf Cartel’s “Cyclones Spartanos.”

The La Joya Police Department says it found two Gulf Cartel members walking with a group of immigrants along the 500 block of east Expressway 83 on Tuesday.

The department said on Facebook that the men, who said they were from Matamoros, were with a group of seven migrants when they were encountered.

After a brief interview, “officers learned that they were Gulf Cartel mercenaries from the Cyclones Spartanos cell,” police said in the Facebook post.

According to La Joya police, the men were being sent to different parts of Tamaulipas to cause conflict between rival Gulf Cartel factions.

“The men stated that they were escaping Matamoros after a failed attack with Mexican Marines in which 17 of the mercenaries that were within their group were killed by the Mexican Marines and they were able to escape,” police stated. “The men fled to Reynosa Tamaulipas where they were given passage, after paying, into the United States through La Joya jurisdiction. The men stated that the Gulf Cartel was looking for them for defecting from the group.”

La Joya police turned the men over to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

BREAKING UPDATE: According to La Joya PD, the men we just saw being arrested near the McDonald’s a short time ago are mercenaries for the Gulf Cartel’s “Cyclones Spartanos” cell. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/K4etZzzSAk — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 5, 2021

THE GULF CARTEL

The Gulf Cartel (Spanish: Cártel del Golfo, Golfos, or CDG) is a criminal syndicate and drug trafficking organization in Mexico, and one of the oldest organized crime groups in the country. It is currently based in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, directly across the U.S. border from Brownsville, Texas.

Their network is international and is believed to have dealings with crime groups in Europe, West Africa, Asia, Central America, South America, and the United States. Besides drug trafficking, the Gulf Cartel operates through protection rackets, assassinations, extortions, kidnappings, and other criminal activities. The members of the Gulf Cartel are known for intimidating the population and for being particularly violent.

We are becoming a country that welcomes transnational gangs.

NEW: In multiple instances over the past several days, Texas DPS tells me suspected cartel gunmen involved in human smuggling have stood in & near the Rio Grande in Starr County and taunted TX National Guard soldiers. They wear tac vests & have AK47s.

Courtesy: @TxDPS @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/68dpIOa2Nc — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 6, 2021

