Biden nominee: SEIZE US banks & government ‘PARTNERS’ with all private firms

















The $3.5 trillion Biden-Bernie bill gives the government the right to look at all transactions over $600. That takes in 99% of the people using banks in this country.

They want much more than just the right to look at and potentially seize your funds. Democrats want all private companies under their control.

Biden nominated a communist to run the office of currency.

END BANKING

Soviet-born Saule Omarova has said she wants to “end banking as we know it.” She was tapped by the Biden admin to run the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. She received her undergraduate degree at Moscow State University and immigrated to the US in 1991, two years after graduating in Moscow. She admires the USSR economy.

Her term paper was titled, “Karl Marx’s Economic Analysis and Theory of Revolution in The Capital.” She scrubbed it from her resumé.

The Cornell Law School professor is sharply anti-Wall Street – in place of stricter oversight, she also desires private sector banking to be put under the auspices of the Federal Reserve.

THE GOVERNMENT WILL TAKE YOUR COMPANY

Omarova wants a federal agency called the National Investment Authority. It is as Orwellian as it sounds. The agency would “manage public stakes in bailed-out private firms.” What she is saying is any firm that takes government bailout money could be taken over by the federal government by this ‘Authority.’ All the companies that took government money over COV would be taken over. This is communism — Soviet communism.

Her goal will be to overturn capitalism and federalize all banks in the United States. She hates capitalism, wants to wipe out private banking and have everyone put their money in the federal reserve. That would leave all our money at their mercy. The government would know every dime we have.

GOVERNMENT AS YOUR PARTNER

In her world, the government would act as a “sovereign asset manager, venture capitalist, lender, insurer, equity holder, business partner.” If the government deems your business not ‘socially beneficial’, the government will have the power over that business.

Biden’s $3.5T bill allows the hiring of about 85,000 IRS agents to hunt down ‘criminals’ like conservatives. They’ve already hunted down conservatives. The IRS is the “most easily weaponized agency in government,” as Stinchfield says. He adds that the “best way to control all of you is to control your money.”

Currently, the IRS can seize your funds and you have to prove your innocence.

