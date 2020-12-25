Merry Christmas to our readers and thank you

“May the Father of all mercies scatter light, and not darkness, upon our paths.” —George Washington (1790)

Dear Readers,

We are very grateful to you. You’ve kept us going. Because of you, we know there are people out there who care about the United States as a beacon of liberty and human rights for the world.

Thank you for being here.

We pray God will help see America through this time of censorship, theft of liberties, and government destruction of small businesses and livelihoods.

We wish everyone a Merry Christmas despite hardships for so many this year.

For some, it is a national holiday alone, and for others, it marks the birth of Christ. In all cases, hopefully, it will bring in a rebirth of the love of country and our fellow countrymen.

Our right to be free is innate, a natural right, and for those of us who believe in God, it is God-given. As we celebrate the birth of Christ, let’s celebrate our resolve to fight for our country.

CHRISTIAN PRINCIPLES FORMED THE FOUNDATION OF THIS NATION

Our Founding Fathers saw God as the foundation of our Constitution, the law of the land.

George Washington wrote, “Whatever may be conceded to the influence of refined education on minds of peculiar structure, reason, and experience both forbid us to expect that National morality can prevail in exclusion of religious principle. … The Hand of providence has been so conspicuous in all this that he must be worse than an infidel that lacks faith, and more than wicked, that has not gratitude enough to acknowledge his obligations.”

General Washington chose Christmas night in 1776 to cross the Delaware River and launch his daring surprise attack on Britain’s Hessian mercenaries. His victory at the Battle of Trenton gave desperately-needed life into the perilous battle of securing our Liberty.

Almost 200 years later, President Ronald Reagan noted, “On Christmas, we celebrate the birth of Christ with prayer, feasting, and great merriment. But most of all, we experience it in our hearts. For more than just a day, Christmas is a state of mind. It is found throughout the year whenever faith overcomes doubt, hope conquers despair and love triumphs over hate. It is present when men of any creed bring love and understanding to the hearts of their fellow man.” Indeed it is!

Merry Christmas and thank you for all you mean to us!

The Sentinel Team