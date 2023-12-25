Say What, Lindsey Graham?

Suddenly, Lindsey Graham noticed the 2020 election was fraught with “concerns.” The list is too long to review, but law enforcement should have investigated it. That isn’t something courts are equipped to do, and they didn’t.

The laws shouldn’t have been changed at the 11th hour without the legislature’s OK, mail-in ballots and unsecured Zuckerboxes should not be allowed, and ballot counting shouldn’t go on for days, just to name a few problems.

Graham is reptilian in his ability to slink around the issues and his attempts to ingratiate himself with those in power.

Clown world has a champion in him.

Lindsey Graham now openly admitting he certified a rigged and stolen election And he wonders why he’s booed in his home state everywhere he goes Backstabbing RINO fraud https://t.co/Z0hut0gNvp — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) December 24, 2023

