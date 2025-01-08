Mexico’s President Jokes About the New Mexican America

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum responded sardonically to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s proposal to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the ‘Gulf of America’. In a playful response, Sheinbaum suggested renaming parts of North America, including the United States, to ‘Mexican America’.

“We are going to call it América Mexicana. It sounds pretty, no?”

She’s funny.

However, she pointed to all that 17th century land Mexico let the US buy from them. So, we get to rename it.

You have to give her credit for her sense of humor and getting on the same page with Donald Trump. However, much of the West is becoming Mexican America. They’re repopulating.


