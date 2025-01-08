Ayaan Hirsi Ali Calls for Abolishing UK Sharia Courts

M Dowling
Ayaan Hirsi Ali has demanded the abolishment of Sharia courts in the UK, describing their presence as ‘absolutely outrageous.’ Sharia councils in the UK function without legal authority as advisory bodies for mediation on personal and religious matters. There are 85 of them, and they lack legal oversight.

We probably have them in the US and don’t provide oversight.

They allegedly have no force in law. These councils allegedly only provide counsel, but what happens if you don’t do as they say?

This religion controls every aspect of people’s lives, and women are second-class citizens at best. It controls their social and political lives.

Watch the clip below. It’s not only a UK problem.

