Ayaan Hirsi Ali Calls for Abolishing UK Sharia Courts

Ayaan Hirsi Ali has demanded the abolishment of Sharia courts in the UK, describing their presence as ‘absolutely outrageous.’ Sharia councils in the UK function without legal authority as advisory bodies for mediation on personal and religious matters. There are 85 of them, and they lack legal oversight.

We probably have them in the US and don’t provide oversight.

They allegedly have no force in law. These councils allegedly only provide counsel, but what happens if you don’t do as they say?

"Islam and Sharia are unstoppable in Europe" They don't try to hide it, they openly state they are trying to enforce Sharia Law in the UK pic.twitter.com/waNUBzDGJn — (@jomickane) January 8, 2025

This religion controls every aspect of people’s lives, and women are second-class citizens at best. It controls their social and political lives.

Watch the clip below. It’s not only a UK problem.

I wrote a thesis on Sharia Councils in the UK back in 2017. The estimate was that in 2009 there were already at least 85. I wouldn’t be surprised if there are many more now as the muslim population in the UK has grown a lot since then. pic.twitter.com/GnDWJLkQoC — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) January 8, 2025

