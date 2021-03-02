MI Guardsmen in DC given meals with raw meat and metal shavings









A whistleblower is telling 7 Action News nearly 75 meals were thrown out Sunday after metal shavings were found, other meals showed up undercooked making soldiers sick.

More than a dozen Guardsmen sent to D.C. for a Pelosi show of force were made sick and some were hospitalized, thanks to raw, undercooked meat and meals containing metal shavings.

This went on for weeks until a staff sergeant couldn’t take it anymore and contacted a Detroit News station.

The troops are in D.C. so Pelosi and other Democrats can make it look like a Banana Republic and blame Trump supporters for it.

The new Acting Capitol Police Chief Yoganada Pittman, a Democrat plant, is pretending that the militias in the Capitol wanted to kill as many members as possible. She presented no evidence of that.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is now involved and sending MREs. Some congressional reps are also involved and will eat with the Guard to get some photo-ops in, but don’t expect anyone to be held accountable.

Here’s the news report from Brian Abel:

The @MINationalGuard provided this statement today:

“The firsthand accounts and pictures of undercooked food being served clearly shows that what is being given to Michigan’s service members is unacceptable.”@GovWhitmer spoke with the Acting Sec. of Army about the situation pic.twitter.com/QEaa7G2fRB — Brian Abel (@BrianAbelTV) March 2, 2021

Why are they still there Whitmer? Their tour ends March 12th and won’t come home until then. She probably didn’t want to ruffle any Democrat feathers in D.C.

7 Action News report:

“Yesterday, for instance, there were 74 different meals found with raw beef in them,” the sergeant said. “Just yesterday, the lunches were, soldiers had found metal shavings in their food.”

The food concerns going beyond quality – quantity is an issue as well. Breakfast is an example.

“You were getting maybe a Danish and some sort of juice,” the sergeant said. “And then we had certain days where it was clearly a dinner role and Sunny D.”

After undercooked food made more than a dozen soldiers sick, while some went to the hospital – the concern the staff sergeant says went up the chain of command, then there was a noticeable change on the boxes being delivered.

“They said alright, we’re going to make sure we spot check them. And we’re also going to start having them add temperatures to it,” the whistleblower said. “At 140, you cook that chicken, undercook it to 140, and now you’re telling… you’re telling us that it’s… a 30-minute drive. This is what they say on the little placard that’s (inaudible) good for four hours. No, it’s not. It wasn’t good from the start and now it’s had hours to become even more dangerous.”

7 Action News is told that after the food conditions continued once concerns were sent up the chain of command, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office was informed. She called the acting secretary of the army on this saying the food was “unacceptable.”

