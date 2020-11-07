MI software error might have caused thousands of votes for Trump going to Biden

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and other GOP officials said the fight over the presidential election isn’t over. Allegedly, in Michigan, 47 counties in the state may have used software that allocated votes to Democrat Joe Biden instead of President Donald Trump in one county.

“In Antrim County, ballots were counted for Democrats that were meant for Republicans causing a 6,000-vote swing against our candidates,” Michigan GOP Chairwoman Laura Cox said in a news conference Friday. “The county clerk came forward and said tabulating software glitched and caused a miscalculation of the votes.”

Cox added: “Since then, we have now discovered that 47 counties use this same software in the same capacity. Antrim County had to hand count all of the ballots, and these counties that use this software needs to closely examine their results for similar discrepancies.”

Michigan was declared for Joe Biden. He is leading Trump by 146,000 votes.

Once the discrepancy was found in Antrim, the officials looked to other districts that used the same software.

In one instance in Oakland County, a computer error led officials to declare Democrat Melanie Hartman the winner before they reversed it and declared incumbent Adam Kochenderfer, a Republican, the winner of the Oakland County’s 15th county commission District, the Detroit Free Press reported.

“I thought that was that,” Kochenderfer said. “Those were the results, and I said I would not seek a recount.”

The error was due to software, the same software that was used in Antrim County.

“A computer issue in Rochester Hills caused them to send us results for seven precincts as both precinct votes and absentee votes. They should only have been sent to us as absentee votes,” Rozell said.”

The RNC sent legal teams to Michigan.

“We will not give up on this process until every last issue has been resolved,” McDaniel said in the news conference.

Cox and McDaniel also alleged that there were irregularities in Detroit, asserting that Republican poll-watchers were denied access to the vote-counting process in some places.