Michael Moore’s fake climate film removed from YouTube for copyright infringement

Michael Moore’s new climate film, condemned by climate scientists for fakery, is now removed from youtube over copyright infringement. He steals too.

The movie, which has been condemned as inaccurate and misleading by climate scientists and activists, allegedly includes a clip used without the permission of the owner Toby Smith, who does not approve of the context in which his material is being used.

In response, the filmmakers denied violating fair usage rules and accused their critics of politically motivated censorship, the Guardian reports.

Planet of the Humans director Jeff Gibbs said he was working with YouTube to resolve the issue and have the film back up as soon as possible.

He said in a statement: “This attempt to take down our film and prevent the public from seeing it is a blatant act of censorship by political critics of Planet of the Humans. It is a misuse of copyright law to shut down a film that has opened a serious conversation about how parts of the environmental movement have gotten into bed with Wall Street and so-called “green capitalists.” There is absolutely no copyright violation in my film. This is just another attempt by the film’s opponents to subvert the right to free speech.”

The film has been called a mess of lazy, old myths and filled with fundamental misunderstandings of the electric system. He has had nothing but failures for years, yet he is still lauded and popular.

His political views are communistic and he hates Trump. That makes him valuable.