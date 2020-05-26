Trump condemns Cali’s mail-in voting as 62% of Americans say there will be fraud

This morning Trump tweeted about California Governor Newsom’s recent executive order to send mail-in ballots to all voters on the rolls ahead of the November election. The President is predicting massive voter fraud, adding that it will be a “rigged election.”

“There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent, he tweeted. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed. The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there, will get one. That will be followed up with professionals telling all of these people, many of whom have never even thought of voting before, how, and for whom, to vote. This will be a Rigged Election. No way!”

The new executive order by Newsom will completely change the way mail-in ballots would normally be sent to a voter.

California already allows vote-by-mail, but voters have to specifically make a request for the ballot. Under Newsom’s executive order, voters will automatically get a ballot without having to put in an official request.

Registered voters currently living in California will receive a ballot 29 days prior to Election Day. Military members and voters living abroad will get their ballots in the mail 45 days before Election Day.

POLL SHOWS AMERICANS BELIEVE IT WILL BE FRAUDULENT

Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen found that 62% of voters believe that the mail-in voting is likely to increase voter fraud while only 29% disagree.

Rasmussen noted what he called “a massive partisan divide” – 81% of Republicans believe voting by mail would lead to more fraud. Democrats are evenly divided (48% say it’s likely, 45% disagree). Among Independent voters, 59% believe it would probably lead to an increase in voter fraud while 27% disagree.

Republicans mostly believe there is little doubt that it will be rife with fraud that can’t be checked. This will be like the ballot harvesting we saw in Orange County, California. This would be the end of voter ID and any checks at all. People here illegally and other ineligible voters will get ballots. Mail-in voting includes a lack of oversight, regulation and it will be confusing for some.

The entire country will soon look like California.

THE RNC IS SUING

Republican groups are suing California Governor Gavin Newsom, claiming his recent executive order is an “illegal power grab” that redesigns the election system.

The lawsuit alleges Newsom’s order is “less about protecting the health of Californians and more about protecting the electoral prospects of the Governor’s political party.”

The Republican National Party, the National Republican Congressional Committee and the California Republican Party are listed as plaintiffs in the lawsuit, which was filed Sunday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California.

“In a direct usurpation of the legislature’s authority, Governor Newsom issued an executive order purporting to rewrite the entire election code for the November 2020 election cycle,” read the complaint. “This brazen power grab was not authorized by state law and violates both the Elections Clause and Electors Clause of the U.S. Constitution.”

The lawsuit contends that the U.S. Constitution reserves for “state legislatures the power to set the time, place and manner of holding elections for Congress and the President.” It further argues that state executive officers like Newsom “have no authority to unilaterally exercise that power.”

‘Never let a crisis go to waste!’