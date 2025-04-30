Michelle Obama’s Podcast Is Disastrous to Her Image

Super wealthy, very blessed Michelle Obama still wallows in misery on her failing podcast. She can’t be fun to live with, and I’m starting to feel sorry for Barack.

Mrs. Obama was popular because she was behind the scenes, but now we get to see what she’s like, and it has been disastrous for her.

Tucker and Megyn Kelly discussed it on Kelly’s show.

Tucker: “It’s a theological principle that I think is worth saying out loud, worshiping money, worshiping power, organizing your life so you get more of both, does not give you peace or happiness. In fact, it seems to produce the opposite, people like Michelle Obama, who’s drowning in Lake Me.

“I mean, Michelle Obama is literally going down for the third time into this pool of self-involvement. And you don’t think she’s going to come up again, like she’s dying of affluence, privilege, and self-obsession. Obviously.”

Kelly: “Everything she says is negative. We’ve been watching clips from her podcast for a couple of weeks. Everything she says is negative. I mean, you would never know you are hearing from a woman who is the First Lady for eight years. Has become probably a billionaire by this point, is out on David Geffen’s yacht every other summer, her estate in Martha’s Vineyard, her daughters, who went to these Tony schools.

“You would think you were listening to somebody basically like another, like the wife of a George Floyd. And she’s never gotten over, right, whatever grievance she had growing up.

“I love how the sound bite begins. Okay? It’s not the fear for myself. I drive around in a four-car motorcade with a police escort. I’m Michelle Obama, unbelievable, right? Who talks about themselves that way? Even if you are Michelle Obama, Barack Obama doesn’t talk about himself that way. It’s just like the hubris.

“And then this is the part that jumped out to me more than any other. I do still worry about my daughters in the world, even though they are somewhat recognizable. In other words, she is worried that as mixed-race girls, they are going to get picked up like Kilmar Abrego, Garcia, an MS-13 gang member, and whisked off to El Salvador. That is what she is saying, Tucker.”

They show the clip from the Michelle podcast:

"She's dying of affluence, privilege, and self obsession, obviously…"@TuckerCarlson on Michelle Obama's massive hostility toward Barack and America on full display.

She thinks no one hears black women. According to her, black women don’t have permission to articulate their pain.

I’m in pain listening to her.

Michelle Obama was most popular when she was behind the scenes and no one really knew anything about her.

She’s vaporized her likability with her terrible podcast. What an absolutely disastrous move.

She's vaporized her likability with her terrible podcast. What an absolutely disastrous move.

Michelle Obama on her podcast this week: "Black women are silenced in this country"

