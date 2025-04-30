The Trump administration has told Congress that it intends to designate Haitian gangs as foreign terrorist organizations.

The State Department similarly labeled eight Latin American crime organizations in February as it ratcheted up pressure on cartels operating in the US and anyone assisting them.

Hopefully, he will take action against the African warlords who have entered the country. We are that diverse now.

The Haitian Gangs

The gang is best known for launching a series of attacks starting in February 2024 across Port-au-Prince. They shuttered Haiti’s main international airport for nearly three months. The same group freed hundreds of inmates from the country’s two biggest prisons. Eventually, they forced former Prime Minister Ariel Henry to resign.

The coalition united more than a dozen gangs, including two of Haiti´s biggest ones: G-9 and G-Pèp, which were fierce rivals.

Gangs control at least 85 percent of Haiti´s capital. Viv Ansanm attacks once peaceful communities in recent weeks, expanding their territory.

Gran Grif, also known as the Savien gang, is part of the Viv Ansanm coalition and is led by Luckson Elan, best known as “General Luckson.”

It is the biggest gang operating in Haiti’s central Artibonite region with some 100 members.

It was blamed for an attack in the town of Pont-Sondé in October 2024 in which more than 70 people were killed in one of the biggest massacres in Haiti´s recent history.

Gran Grif was also blamed for a recent attack in the Petite Riviere community in which several people were killed, including an 11-year-old child.

Haitian gangs and Tren de Aragua had no foothold in the USA until the Democrat administration came in under President AutoPen.

The Designation Under the Alien Enemies Act

The designation carries with it sanctions and penalties for anyone providing “material support” to the group.

It follows a series of steps against the Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua. The gang was designated a foreign terror organization. It was then dubbed an invading force under an 18th-century wartime law, the Alien Enemies Act.

It grants the President broad powers to detain and deport non-citizens. Otherwise, they would have the right to ask for asylum in the US or have their cases heard in immigration courts.

The Invasion

We don’t even know how many foreigners were released into this country. And we don’t know who they are or where they are.

I have a relative, a soldier, at the border constructing razor wire fencing. Where he is located, 1200 anonymous foreigners have poured in every day under the Democrats. The total number is now down to 30.

Anyone who plays word games and tells you this wasn’t a planned invasion, with Democrat cooperation, is not telling you the truth.

Sealing the border and organizing deportations are among President Trump’s greatest achievements in his first 100 days. Democrats said it couldn’t be done; the bad weather was bringing them into the country.

