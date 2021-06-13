Michigan isn’t over! More big abnormalities allegedly found!



















Rasmussen reports more abnormalities were found in ballot images in Antrim. All were delivered on thumb drives with no security. This is according to a whistleblower. The situation makes it very easy to copy the ballots.

Shouldn’t this be corrected before the next election?

It is also reported, and the is more important, that ballots were tampered with — modified.

2020 Election Integrity: Michigan – Court Supervised Forensic Audit – New Ballot Tampering & Printing Abnormality Evidence Ballots printed – or hand modified – to fail regular scanning into "adjudication" – where unseen others decide citizen votes. Banana Republic Stuff 👇 https://t.co/ZJ8NkJbQgX pic.twitter.com/C7lUGONgCw — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) June 13, 2021

2020 Election Integrity: Michigan – Court Supervised Forensic Audit – Whistleblowers Now Active Page 4 – https://t.co/VL2xd4BqNk https://t.co/Pvg9y49kym pic.twitter.com/zX11Bp6PxW — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) June 13, 2021

1️⃣ nearly everything she says is a lie, except . . .

2️⃣ at 1:15 she says "steal" 🧐 https://t.co/bp6arnYRDd — Matthew S. DePerno, Esq. (@mdeperno) June 13, 2021

