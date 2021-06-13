Biden becomes a bit incoherent at G7 summit of world ‘leaders’



















Sleepy Joe Sinks Into Dementia at the G7 Clown Show

Biden is still at the G7 embarrassing us as well as giving away our resources.

Biden told the world, “Alliances, and suggested that well maybe you shouldn’t get the quad, meaning India, Japan, Australia, and the United States working together. And maybe you shouldn’t be pushing on “strengthening” the European Union to deal with the West not just to have, and so on.

“And, I said for an American president…, eh, eh, eh, for every president to be sustained or Prime Minister has to represent the values of their country. And I pointed out and I mean this sincerely, we’re unique a..as a country. We’re built on a, we’re unique in a sense, that we’re not based on ethnicity, geography, or religion…” slurred Sleepy Joe.

This is as a court just slapped him down for trying to inculcate systemic racism into a government debt forgiveness plan for farmers, except for white farmers.

Watch:

WOW, Weird!

Mockery?

In yet another embarrassing Biden misstep, the G7 world ‘leaders’ laughed. PM Johnson just introduced the President of South Africa, Biden told him to introduce him, and Johnson did again. When Johnson said he had introduced him, Biden said he didn’t. That drew laughter and Biden looking goofy and asea.

It’s a clown show with Biden giving away our wealth in between dementia lapses.

Watch:

EMBARRASSING: World leaders erupt in laugher as Biden forgets that UK PM Boris Johnson already introduced the president of South Africa during a G7 meeting. pic.twitter.com/qvCfDNtlTP — Kambree (@KamVTV) June 13, 2021

Joe is Lost in Cornwall:

Joe Biden seems to get lost at the G7 summit in England, Jill comes to the rescue @JoeBiden @G7 @FLOTUS @USAmbUK pic.twitter.com/GFxGouRCoA — The Jewish Voice (@JewishVoice) June 11, 2021

Are You Kidding Me, Joe?

“A lot of people may not know what COVID is” – Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/YijAK0r3GA — TheM0dAlice (@TheM0dalice) June 13, 2021

Rumor Has It That He Can’t Handle Notecards:

BREAKING: Labour Party member comments “At least Trump was attentive,” says Biden can’t keep up with G7 events or follow note cards, per WH official to @HumanEvents pic.twitter.com/oHCoTJD2UM — AntifaBook.com (@JackPosobiec) June 10, 2021

