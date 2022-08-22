OPINION OF THE AUTHOR

Mike Lindell’s Moment of Truth Summit, Day 1, Hour 1

By Mark Schwendau

Last summer Mike Lindell hosted his Cyber Security Symposium in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to the tune of some 15 million dollars of his own My Pillow money. That symposium captured over 4 million viewers online with many more to follow later.

This year Lindell hosted a second “Moment of Truth Summit” in Springfield, Missouri, this past weekend. This year’s historic two day event took a further deep dive into the corruption of the 2020 election. Lindell’s intent was to provide an update on each state since last year plus premier the documentary movie titled “Selection Code” during the event. The event was live streamed on the Internet on such places as Right Side Broadcasting as well as his own channel, Frank Speech.

Those who didn’t watch it thinking it would be just more of the same were mistaken. Over 1,200 people were in attendance by invitation and many of them were precinct committeemen/women and other election officials.

Some of the most important highlights of day 1, hour 1 of “How We Got here.”, included:

Host Mike Lindell opened the summit by stating, “I just want to say when this weekend is over you are going to have seen stuff that is going to shock the country, shock the world… I know this afternoon all of the… Back when we held the Cyber Symposium we planted seeds and a lot of you are here today we are going to see the manifestation of those seeds this afternoon when we do the States-by-State Address. If you are watching from home, everybody, we hope to get millions online. The only way this weekend fails is if people don’t watch. Once you see what we’ve seen and you know what we know, you never go back. We can never have machines in an election again in history, period. They have to go.”

Some of the things done in the 2020 election were illegal and un-constitutional such as the ballot drop boxes, some of which were sponsored by Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg.

Lindell talked about the common excuse used which was called “deviations” for why things seemed funny during the election. He then talked about “blockers”, people of both parties who blocked information requested by FOIA requests illegally relative to information needed to audit the election. He then mentioned 3 blockers by name he had confrontations with; Robin Voss (WI), Brad Raffensperger (GA), and Rusty Bowers (AZ).

“Your votes have been selected, not elected.” – Mike Lindell “We are at an apex in history.” – Mike Lindell

There are 54 countries that have lost their fate to voting machines. If this continues, America will be 55.

Attorney General Bill Barr hid election fraud from the American public and a whistleblower was revealed relative to this matter with a written memo who notified him of the election fraud.

Lindell showed a video of former Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency in the United States Department of Homeland Security Chris Krebs who was called out on his public lie of calling the 2020 election as, “The most secure election in history.” This became the mockingbird media’s main summation of the election ever since.

No election fraud cases were ruled against in court and no judges have seen the evidence in trial. Every case was dismissed on “standing” with one exception as follows.

A former Michigan Senator and author, Patrick Colbeck, was Lindell’s first guest to take the stage. He brought up the very interesting story of Antrim County, Michigan. It was the only county where a case went forward on the 2020 election fraud. It is a solid red county that went blue for Joe Biden in 2020. Citizen Bill Bailey contacted the County Clerk, the County Sheriff, and the County Election Official and filed a lawsuit to have the voting machine data revealed as well as an audit. The judge addressed the case and got some things done but not all. He then dismissed the case which went to appeal and the court of appeals stood by the lower court’s decision. The problem was the Secretary of State of Michigan said she did an audit when she did what really amounted to a recount but the judge (for reasons unknown) took her word she did an audit. The vote swing was 760 counts and not 12 as was publically stated and reported by the mainstream news media.

What was most humorous about Antrim County was an exchange during a Zoom conference meeting of the Antrim County Commissioners of 3-4-21. This exchange involved the Antrim County Clerk explaining her deletion of the election records after the election. She said in part, “If you want to call it fraud, it’s me. But it is getting the job done right.” Another male commissioner then said,

“It sounds like you just admitted to:

Breaking the law by making changes to the thing within the 30 day period. Admitting that you deleted files and destroying the integrity of the election of Antrim County. You admitted to directing your employees to do so. So, basically, Antrim County’s vote was completely skewed by your office and you’re admitting it.”

The audience at the summit applauded as this video concluded.

Central to what this important Antrim County investigation was all about came from an organization called Allied Security Operations Group (ASOG) which issued a report on Antrim County. ASOG is a group of globally engaged professionals who come from various backgrounds which include the Department of Defense, Secret Service, Department of Homeland Security, and the Central Intelligence Agency.

In their report, it is stated, “The allowable election error rate established by the Federal Election Commission guidelines is of 1 in 250,000 ballots (.0008%). We observed an error rate of 68.05%. This demonstrated a significant and fatal error in security and election integrity.”

They published a pdf file here.

A breakdown of their research reveals the votes tabulated for the 2020 election in Antrim County, showing different dates for the tabulation of the same votes. They audited the election on three different dates Nov 3, Nov 5, and Nov 21. The audits show votes being flipped from Trump to Biden.

Nov 3 audit showed Biden at 7769 and Trump at 4509, then Nov 5th showed Biden at 7289 and Trump at 9783! That’s an over 5 thousand vote flip in just one small northern Michigan County! Then, to double check, ASOG tested Nov 21, and Biden’s actual votes went down to 5960 (before7289 and 7769) while Trump’s were ‘consistent’ at 9748 (before 9783).

The PDF report states that The Antrim County Clerk and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson have stated that the election night error (detailed above by the vote ‘flip’) was the result of human error. ASOG disagreed and concluded that the vote flip occurred because of machine error built into the voting software designed to create the error. One of their comments was, “The tabulation log for the forensic examination of the server for Antrim County from December 6, 2020 consists of 15,676 individual events, of which 10,667 or 68.05% of the events were recorded errors. These errors resulted in overall tabulation errors or ballots being sent to adjudication. This high error rates proves the Dominion Voting System is flawed and does not meet state or federal election laws.”

At the conclusion of this segment Colbeck was asked by Lindell if anybody was prosecuted or sent to prison over the Antrim County election fraud. Colbeck responded nobody had been charged with anything yet.

This concluded some of the highlights of the first hour of the first session titled “How We Got Here.”

A note about this graphic in Lindell’s summit talk. The video of his screen titled, “Vote Count Before States Stopped Counting (before the 3 a.m. dump)” at the 44 minute mark is most interesting. It shows what television viewers saw when vote counting mysteriously stopped around 11 p.m. the evening of November 3, 2020. Some viewers over in New Zealand and Australia reported actually seeing this same screen shot flip from Trump to Biden as they watched their televisions at 7:00 p.m. (3:00 a.m. Eastern Time here). It is also interesting as those in charge of the Internet have seemingly worked so hard to scrub this image from the Internet and our history.

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published 7 books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

