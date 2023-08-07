Mike Pence Presents a Weaselly Defense for Himself

Mike Pence defended his decision not to follow Donald Trump’s or his lawyer’s advice on January 6, 2021. The problem for a lot of people comes in when he says this:

“The presidency belongs to the American people and the American people alone. Our founders would have never vested authority in one person to overturn an election, and I stood on that principle.”

Pence was only asked to delay a couple of days, not overturn.

Several Congress people planned to express their concerns about the 2020 election. They were asking for a delay of a couple of days at most. They weren’t trying to overturn the election unless proof arose. The description of what would happen on January 6 has been overblown and distorted.

Some of that is because of Donald Trump’s rhetoric, but people knew it wasn’t what would happen on that day. Some in Congress planned to voice their concerns, but due to the riot, it never happened. Most everyone just wanted it over at that point.

The weaselly deception:

When asked if he would be willing to testify at the president’s trial, Mr. Pence said:

“Well, you know, I testified before the grand jury under a subpoena after we got clarification from the court about protections that I have under the Constitution as the president of the Senate, but I have no plans to testify, but look, we’ll always comply with the law …”

Who’s the ‘we’? Why doesn’t he take ownership? Is he trying to shift the blame to his lawyers? This is the man who voluntarily turned over notes no one thought he had. These were notes that were protected by executive privilege. He jotted them down after meetings with the president, but how do we know they’re truthful?

Pence, who feigns innocence, also gave Jack Smith something that he can use to say Trump knew he was lying about the 2020 election. Donald Trump allegedly told Mike Pence he was “too honest” about the election. Pence is now selling T-shirts and caps with “Too Honest” blazing across them.

On the one hand, Pence acts like a reluctant participant in prosecuting Donald Trump. Then it looks like he’s helping the prosecution. It’s weaselly.

