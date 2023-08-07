1000 Pound Hammerhead Shark Heads for Waders

A 1,000 Pound Great Hammerhead Shark headed for swimmers in the Florida Shallows. Fortunately, he turned right and took off. Hammerheads are a bit shy.

The shark was 14 feet long. The Sun called Florida the “bite capital of the world” in describing the perilous situation the swimmers were in. That was funny, but it’s not really the bite capital.

A drone took the footage.

When the shark took off, the swimmers also took off. They must have done the right thing because the shark didn’t attack.

Influencer Evan Parness captured the heart-stopping moment and posted it to his Instagram account.

He said: “When you come face to face with a massive 14ft, 1,000lb Great Hammerhead!

“A moment between man & dinosaur.

Related