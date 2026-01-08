Minneapolis Somalis Sent $350M in Cash Out of the US Annually

With the help of the TSA, Just the News was able to ascertain that Somalis in Minneapolis were sending $350 million in cash out of Minneapolis airport each year, a million dollars a day. It went to Amsterdam and then to Dubai.

Somali couriers declared it.

After Dubai, the US stopped tracking it. It was the largest cash exodus of any other airport in the United States, more than 90% larger than JFK Airport, one of the largest airports.

It went out in luggage, $700 million in two years.

There were red flags inside the TSA, but the Obama administration wasn’t interested, nor was the Walz administration. No one cared. The IRS was nowhere to be found.

The FBI and HSI are investigating.

Since over 70% of the Somalis are on welfare, and many have corrupt daycare, Medicaid operations, and who knows what else

BOMBSHELL: $350 MIL A YEAR FLYING OUT OF MN IN CASH@jsolomonreports TSA data showed Somali couriers moving about “$350 million a year” in declared cash through Minneapolis to overseas hubs like Amsterdam and Dubai—“99 times more” than cash detected at JFK—now under FBI review. pic.twitter.com/5DMeNRHGRy — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) January 8, 2026

Mayor Frey has a lot to answer for, also.

Sarah Clarke, Mayor Jacob Frey’s wife, worked for Hylden Advocacy & Law. Hylden Advocacy & Law provided legal and lobbying representation to Feeding Our Future ($250 million food aid fraud). Hylden is also listed as a paid lobbyist on a Somali Museum founded by Osman Ali (the museum received $4.5 million months after the owner pleaded guilty to fraud)

Clarke left Hylden’s firm abruptly in January when the investigation took off.

Three of Mayor Frey’s appointees were federally indicted.

Abdi Nur Salah, a former senior policy aide to then-Council Member Abdi Warsame, moved up the City Hall ranks into the role of Frey’s senior policy aide in 2018

Sharmarke Issa was appointed by Frey to chair the housing authority in 2019 and reappointed in 2021.

Abdikadir Ainanshe Mohamud was appointed by Frey to the newly created Minneapolis Community Safety Workgroup.

Meanwhile, he’s screaming at ICE to “Get the F Out” of Minnesota.