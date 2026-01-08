President Trump Directs Purchase of $200B in Mortgage Bonds

Donald Trump is directing his representatives at Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to buy $200 billion in mortgage bonds to drive mortgage rates and monthly payments down. It will make the cost of owning a home more affordable.

Biden ignored the Housing Market, and instead was immersed with High Crime, Open Borders, runaway INFLATION, the Afghanistan Disaster, and a Military that he left in Chaos and Confusion. Everything was broken, but I, as President of the United States, have already fixed it! Now, I am giving special attention to the Housing Market. Because I chose not to sell Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in my First Term, a truly great decision, and against the advice of the “experts,” it is now worth many times that amount — AN ABSOLUTE FORTUNE — and has $200 BILLION DOLLARS IN CASH. Because of this, I am instructing my Representatives to BUY $200 BILLION DOLLARS IN MORTGAGE BONDS. This will drive Mortgage Rates DOWN, monthly payments DOWN, and make the cost of owning a home more affordable. It is one of my many steps in restoring Affordability, something that the Biden Administration absolutely destroyed. We are bringing back the AMERICAN DREAM that was destroyed by the last Administration. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Reportedly, it directly translates to around a 0.55% drop in 30-year mortgage rates.

That equals roughly $180 monthly saved on the new 30-year mortgage, or a total of $65,000 saved over 30 years.