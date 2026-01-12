MInnesota Sues the Administration to Stop Arresting Criminal Aliens

Officials in Minnesota are suing the federal government to stop the deployment of thousands of immigration agents to Minnesota, the state’s top prosecutor said Monday.

They are literally suing to keep ICE from arresting criminal illegal aliens.

Today, the mob outnumbered ICE during a raid, and they were forced to leave after they released tear gas to keep them from attacking.

“We allege that the obvious targeting of Minnesota for our diversity, for our democracy, and our differences of opinion with the federal government is a violation of the Constitution and of federal law,” Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said at a news conference.

Calling the deployment a federal “invasion of the Twin Cities,” he said: “This has to stop.”

What they are saying is that arresting criminal aliens has to stop.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Minnesota, names officials with the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Those agencies did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday afternoon.

The complaint was filed one day after Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that hundreds more federal officers are heading to the state amid protests over the killing of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent.

Noem said that the federal operation in the state is now focused not just on finding immigration law breaches but also on tackling ICE protesters.

Tackling ICE protesters breaking the law will save their lives in the end. They can’t break the law and attack ICE, but the Minnesota officials seem to think it’s fine, and if ICE objects, they’re causing chaos.

Noem has described Good as a terrorist who “weaponized” her vehicle against the ICE officer who fatally shot her in self-defense. Local and state officials have disputed that claim, saying that Good, 37, was only trying to leave the scene and calling federal officials’ characterization “propaganda.”

Using your car recklessly, accelerating with an agent in front of the car, could be classified as terrorism.

It’s now a violation of Civil Rights to arrest criminal aliens and people associated with them.