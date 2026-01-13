Is Lindsey Graham Influencing Foreign Affairs or Just Providing Support?

Lindsey Graham never met a war he didn’t want to start or a bomb or drone he wouldn’t want to send abroad. The Senator, famous for warmongering, issued an ominous threat Sunday to Cuba. It was like the threats President Trump made to Venezuela just weeks before the U.S. attack on Venezuela to extract dictator Nicolas Maduro.

“My advice to the commies running Cuba and oppressing its people: Call [Venezuelan President Nicholas] Maduro and ask him what to do…If you can get through, that is,” Graham wrote Sunday in a social media post on X. “If I were you, I’d be looking for a new place to live.”

Graham’s warning mirrors President Trump’s before the attack on Venezuela.

President Donald Trump issued an ominous threat to Cuba Sunday morning in a social media post, demanding that the Caribbean nation “make a deal” favorable to the United States before it’s “too late.”

Graham shared Trump’s post just moments later, while also issuing his own warning to Cuba.

My advice to the commies running Cuba and oppressing its people: Call Maduro and ask him what to do…If you can get through, that is. If I were you, I’d be looking for a new place to live. pic.twitter.com/i4U50O5DV8 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 11, 2026

If President Trump is listening to Lindsey Graham, the country is in trouble.

Some cheer toppling the Cuban government, including Rep. Carlos Giménez (R-FL), who shared an image on social media Thursday showing Cuba plastered with the logos of American companies like McDonald’s, Exxon Mobil, and Walmart.