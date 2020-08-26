Minor arrested in Kenosha shootings! Trump sends help

A 17-year-old kid was arrested in the deadly Kenosha shooting, the Wall Street Journal reports. Police here said they were investigating the fatal shooting of two people and the wounding of another, after the third night of protests that brought armed citizens into the streets.

A 17-year-old resident of Antioch, Ill. has been arrested in connection with the shooting early Wednesday that killed two people and wounded another, Antioch police said.

The suspect, who wasn’t named, is currently in the custody of the Lake County Judicial System, according to the Antioch Police Department.

The newspaper reports: In a video cleared by Storyful from the protest, what sounds like gunshots can be heard as people yell and a white male with an olive-green shirt and backward cap appears to shoot people after being chased by members in the crowd. The male in the olive-green shirt then walks with his hands up toward a police car, as people can be heard screaming in the background, “He just shot someone.”

Police radio traffic captured by Broadcastify details some of the moments after the shooting. “Squads that are responding to this area, just be extremely cautious,” an officer says, according to the radio traffic. “We’ve seen at least four people with handguns running around here.”

About a minute later, officer radios in: “We’ve got somebody down in the middle of the road. CPR in progress.”

Armed citizens were on the streets in Kenosha last night, patrolling the streets to protect the businesses. The WSJ reports it is clear the shootings are in connection with these groups.

Wearing an AK-47 and a tactical vest, Josh Binninger, 41, said Tuesday night that he had organized a group of some 200 people via Facebook to come out and protect the streets of Kenosha.

“We’re here because we just watched our hometown be terrorized and burnt down the last two days,” Mr. Binninger said. “This is not going to be a Portland.”

President Trump said he is sending the National Guard and federal law enforcement to restore order in Kenosha.

