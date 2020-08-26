Dr. McDonald protests keeping children home from school

The message from Dr. Mark McDonald, who is protesting in Los Angeles, is that our children need to go back to school. According to the CDC, depression in youth has gone up 400% and suicidal ideation has doubled.

The virus is real but the numbers are not, he says.

Currently, only one political party wants the children to go back to school while the other is defending rioters.

In the clip, he explains why he believes the truth is hidden by Facebook, YouTube, Instagram.

Watch before it’s taken down since it will be: