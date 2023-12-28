MI’s Supreme Court Won’t Even Hear the Trump 14th Amendment Case

In Michigan, the state Supreme Court refused to even hear the 14th Amendment case to remove Donald Trump from the ballot in 2024.

A week after Colorado’s Supreme Court ruled 4-3 that Mr. Trump was not eligible to contest the primary on the basis that his involvement in the events of Jan 6 2021 could amount to “insurrection”, the Michigan Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal from voters who wanted him similarly dropped.

Colorado decided Mr. Trump was involved in an insurrection without any due process and him every being charged with insurrection.

“We are not persuaded that the questions presented should be reviewed by this Court,” the justices said in a brief order.

Currently, Donald Trump leads in the state presidential race by 8 points.

Mr. Trump praised the decision on Truth Social on Wednesday, calling it a “pathetic gambit to rig the Election”. The ruling means that his name will appear on the ballot for the Republican primary, set to be held on 27 February.

The Colorado Republican Party on Wednesday appealed that state’s supreme court decision that found former President Donald Trump is ineligible for the presidency, the potential first step to a showdown at the nation’s highest court over the meaning of a 155-year-old constitutional provision that bans from office those who “engaged in insurrection.”

The first impact of the appeal is to extend the stay of the 4-3 ruling from Colorado’s highest court, which put its decision on pause until Jan. 4, the day before the state’s primary ballots are due at the printer, or until an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court is finished. Trump himself has said he still plans to appeal the ruling to the nation’s highest court as well.

The U.S. Supreme Court has never ruled on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which was added after the Civil War to prevent former Confederates from returning to government. It says that anyone who swore an oath to “support” the constitution and then “engaged in insurrection” against it cannot hold government office.

The Court never ruled on it because it was a Civil War law specifically aimed at some Confederates. The law was never intended as anti-democracy Democrats are using it.

Blocking Trump from the ballot in Colorado is an affront to Democracy.

Related