Deranged Man Who Attempted to Kill 2 Teens Cut Loose by Judge

The deranged attacker and career criminal who stabbed two teen girls visiting from Paraguay was released by a judge. The violent criminal has been arrested at least 17 times before this attempted murder.

The Bronx judge cut him loose despite recent vicious outbursts. Judges should be held accountable for violent criminals they release.

Prosecutors wanted Steven Hutcherson, 36, to be committed to a psychiatric program for randomly threatening a stranger on a Bronx street last month, but Judge Matthew Grieco instead gave the career criminal a conditional discharge that put him back on the street, records show.

Less than two weeks later, he stabbed a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old who were sitting at a table eating lunch in Grand Central. It’s attempted murder, and he’s on the street.

“If the judge had only held this individual accountable, two innocent tourists, children, may have had a Merry Christmas instead of an ‘attempted murderous’ Christmas,” a law enforcement source said Wednesday, reports Newsbreak.

“Now this is [their] permanent view of New York City — almost being murdered.”

Hutcherson, who also uses the name Esteban Estonia Asues, has been arrested at least 17 times over the last two decades — and the subject of more than a half dozen domestic violence complaints by a Manhattan woman he has allegedly stalked for over a year, according to sources.

He’s also had a string of encounters with cops for mental health disturbances.

We have a new policy in New York City. If the perp is black, he can do pretty much anything and get out of prison.

Related