MIT Biologist says Wuhan virus fear mongering is a fraud to manipulate economies

MIT biologist and the man who claims to have invented email, Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, does research almost every day into the immune system. He says the fear-mongering by the Deep State will go down in history as one of the biggest frauds to manipulate economies, suppress dissent, & push MANDATED Medicine!”

As an MIT PhD in Biological Engineering who studies & does research nearly every day on the Immune System, the #coronavirus fear mongering by the Deep State will go down in history as one of the biggest fraud to manipulate economies, suppress dissent, & push MANDATED Medicine! https://t.co/Q5VeOqzWEp — Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD. Inventor of Email (@va_shiva) March 9, 2020

He linked to a tweet by President Trump which reads, The Fake News Media and their partner, the Democrat Party, is doing everything within its semi-considerable power (it used to be greater!) to inflame the CoronaVirus situation, far beyond what the facts would warrant. Surgeon General, “The risk is low to the average American.”

One does have to wonder what the truth is. It is seriously negatively impacting capitalism. It’s a bad virus but we can’t shut down the entire world every time there is a pandemic. Congress just closed to visitors, the NBA closed down after a player contracted the virus, travel from Europe, China, and Iran is banned, schools are closing, the Stock Market is crashing although it’s partly due to the oil war, and there is more. All this will seriously harm the capitalist economies.

Having lived through Swine flu, H1N1 and the constant threat of cases of flu (I had Swine flu and have a compromised immune system), I have never seen such an extreme reaction. We can’t do this every flu season. The President has been put under tremendous pressure. The press needs to ease up.