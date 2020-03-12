Rep Ilhan Omar marries for the 4th time to her illicit lover

Representative Ilhan Omar married her political strategist who she has paid enormous sums to for advising her. She had long denied her relationship with Tim Mynett. She divorced her third husband, Ahmed Hirsi, who was also her first husband, last year (4 marriages, 3 husbands). He is remarried to a nurse.

Allegedly, Hirsi caught her by surprise with her lover. That’s when he decided on a divorce. Mynett was also cheating on his wife.

Her second husband was probably her brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi. The evidence strongly suggests she married her brother in an immigration scam. It is reportedly under investigation by several government agencies.

She is also under investigation for campaign finance violations, including the shady payments to her former paramour, now husband, Tim Mynett.

MARRIED AGAIN

“Got married!” communist [she says she’s a Democrat socialist] Omar wrote. “From partners in politics to life partners, so blessed. Alhamdulillah”

When asked late last year if she was having an affair, Omar told WCCO, “No, I am not.”

“I have no interest in allowing the conversation about my personal life to continue, and so I have no desire to discuss it,” Omar added.

She lies.

Ilhan Omar announces she just got married to her political strategist, who she denied dating pic.twitter.com/SkXdyvcfoR — Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) March 12, 2020

David Steinberg, who has researched her case extensively, reports that she took back custody of the children in November.

Omar claims she has been threatened, but she is a liar. Also threatened are people who outed her corrupt marriage.

You can read her explanation about the brother-marriage here. It’s absolutely whack.