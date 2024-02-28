Mitch McConnell Is Stepping Down in November

It’s good news and bad news. The good news is Mitch McConnell is stepping down as Republican leader in November. The bad news is it’s not sooner. To me, he seems like he has some kind of mental issue, which has been noticeable since his first fall. He hesitates at times when he speaks.

It’s an opportunity for change, but they want RINO Thune in that position.

McConnell is the last of the McFails. He has 6% approval in a Monmouth poll, lower than cockroaches at 9%.

“This will be my last term as Republican Leader of the Senate… I’m not going anywhere… It’s time for the next generation of leadership.”

It was time for the next generation ABOUT TWENTY YEARS AGO! I wish he could take Chuck Schumer with him.

Mitch McConnell officially delivers retirement remarks as GOP Leader to Senate: “This will be my last term as Republican Leader of the Senate… I’m not going anywhere… It’s time for the next generation of leadership.” pic.twitter.com/tkV2pAIig4 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 28, 2024

Paul Ryan is GONE

Liz Cheney is GONE

Mitt Romney is GONE

Adam Kinzinger is GONE

Kevin McCarthy is GONE

Ronna McDaniel is GONE

Mitch McConnell is GONE — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 28, 2024

Related