Real Stats on Gun-Free Zones & Shootings!

Ammo.com looked at gun-free zones and school shootings. This is a heavy talking point with some of the most misleading information.

This is mainly because there is no standard “school shooting” definition in the U.S.

The mainstream media heavily skews their data by including incidents when a firearm is brandished, fired, or a bullet hits school property.

Gun-Free School Zones & Shootings Statistic (2024 Updated)

Report Highlights:

There have been 2,646 school shooting incidents in the U.S. since 1966. Of those, 2,205 (94%) occurred after the 1990 School Zone Safety Act (Amended in 1995). (Source)

There are 1,325 total State Gun Laws per this 2022 report. (Source)

The Federal government has been enacting Federal Firearm regulations since 1934.

The correlation between population density and school shootings is more profound in population density than in firearm legislation.

There is no standard “School shooting” definition in the U.S. The Secret Service defines targeted attacks, while most data includes incidents when a firearm is brandished, fired, or a bullet hits school property.

There were 238 school shooting incidents during the National Assault Weapons ban, 293 in the decade before, and 347 in the decade after.

62% of school shootings (as defined) occurred during non-school hours (1970-2022).

Firearms were used in 61% of targeted school attacks, and 39% used knives between 2008 & 2017.

