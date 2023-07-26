Mitch McConnell Suffered an Episode While Speaking Today

Mitch McConnell had an episode during a live speaking event today. He has had issues since his fall in a hotel.

“Good afternoon, everyone. We’re on a path to finishing the NDAA this week, there’s been good bipartisan cooperation and a string of…” McConnell said. His voice trailed off, and he stared blankly.

“You OK, Mitch?” Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wy., asked, coming to his rescue. “Is there anything else you want to say, or should we just go back to your office?”

McConnell stepped to the side as Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and others addressed the press to address the Inflation Reduction Act.

We have mentally frail people representing us, and it’s dangerous. John Fetterman, Dianne Feinstein, Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden, Mitch McConnell, and others with mental issues should leave their positions.

He later said he felt queasy, but he hasn’t been the same since his fall.

Watch:

Related