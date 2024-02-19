Moderate Republicans Retire

CNN Politics is thrilled that some unhappy moderate Republicans are leaving. They are making the most out of it by reporting the GOP is divided. Some say they are leaving because of the impeachment of DHS Secretary Mayorkas, and others allegedly don’t want to endorse Donald Trump.



“They’ve signed up to do serious things. And we’re not doing serious things,” said Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado, a quasi-conservative retiring after bucking his party on several key issues. He opposed impeaching DHS Secretary Mayorkas, who has repeatedly violated immigration laws.

Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska, a moderate representing a key swing seat, pointed to his party's struggle to govern as driving the departures.

“When you’re divided in your own conference, the joy of the job is harder,” Bacon told CNN. “When you have folks on your own team with their knives out, it makes it less enjoyable.”

And Rep. Carlos Gimenez of Florida, an ally of deposed former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, said this is not how he or many of his colleagues imagined life in the majority, saying, “I thought that some of our members would be smarter.”

“A lot of us are frustrated with what’s going on, and that’s just being flat-out honest,” he told CNN.

Energy and Commerce Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington is leaving while not even term-limited yet in her plum post.

Many leave when they can’t lead a committee because they are term-limited.

Chair Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin, a 39-year-old who was once seen as the future of the party, recently announced he was leaving Congress after facing intense blowback for voting against impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

“Those are big losses for us,” said Rep. Greg Pence of Indiana, who is among the members on the panel retiring. “It is alarming. Especially for the institutional knowledge … So, that’s a big deal.”

Rep. Debbie Lesko of Arizona, who announced her retirement weeks after McCarthy was booted as speaker, has also pointed to the intransigence in Washington as a contributing factor.

“We have a three-vote majority. And you know, some of our majority-maker seats are tougher with (former President Donald) Trump, and then there’s other places where it works,” said Rep. Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota, who is leaving Congress to run for governor. “It’s gonna be a nail-biter, and we should all be ready for it.”





