Houthis Attack UK-Registered Ship: Worst Attack Yet

The latest Houthi rebels attack is very disturbing. They severely damaged a Belize-flagged ship traveling through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait that connects to the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. The crew was forced to abandon the ship and are safe. It appears the ship is burning and sinking.

The AP reports an underwater drone attacked the ship. It exploded close to the ship from under the sea.

The AP report:

“Military authorities report crew has abandoned the vessel,” the UKMTO said. “Vessel at anchor, and all crew are safe.”

Houthi Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree issued a statement claiming the attack, saying the vessel was “now at risk of potentially sinking.”

“The ship suffered catastrophic damages and came to a complete halt,” Saree said. “During the operation, we made sure that the ship’s crew exited safely.”

How safe are they if Yemenis evacuate them?

The vessel targeted is the Rubymar. The Bulk Carrier attacked minutes ago is flying the Belizean flag, registered in the UK and operated by a Lebanese party.

It’s burning and sinking with its cargo, whatever that is.

Another ship came under attack twice in the Gulf of Aden.

Houthis claimed to have shot down an American MQ-9 Reaper drone. The US is responding with airstrikes. Remember when the world was so much safer? That was only three years ago.

(English subtitles) Yemeni Armed Forces statement on the British oil tanker “RUBYMAR” which was targeted with naval missiles and brought out of service. Yemeni forces also downed an American MQ9 drone. pic.twitter.com/TZ1KAhltmf — Wits End (@WitsEnd48) February 19, 2024

