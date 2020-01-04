Moment Soleimani Met Fate [VIDEO]

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The moment Iranian terror-General Soleimani met his fate can be seen in this clip. Don’t cry over him. This evil man was about to launch the BIG ATTACK and had been responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people.

Watch:

The revolutionary guards are allegedly weeping over Soleimani’s death in this next clip. We’re betting they took lessons like the populace in North Korea.

THE DARK SIDE OF THE MSM AND THE SECRETARY OF STATE

Listen to the first part of this short clip and the absolutely dishonest and crazy comments by the media. Then listen to the brief explanation by Secretary Mike Pompeo.

Watch:

In the EU, there are mixed reactions but Angela Merkel is backing the President on this one, Reuters reported.

Look at what this EU foreign policy expert is saying in this next tweet.

The Revolutionary Guards, at Soleimani’s direction, mowed down youth who were revolting against the terror regime, but the media said nothing.

The media is only showing the angry marchers screaming ‘Death to American,’ but then there is this:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply