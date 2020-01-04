Moment Soleimani Met Fate [VIDEO]

The moment Iranian terror-General Soleimani met his fate can be seen in this clip. Don’t cry over him. This evil man was about to launch the BIG ATTACK and had been responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people.

Watch:

The revolutionary guards are allegedly weeping over Soleimani’s death in this next clip. We’re betting they took lessons like the populace in North Korea.

An Iranian Revolutionary Guard spokesman wept over Qassem Soleimani’s death on state TV, as he vowed to retaliate against the U.S. pic.twitter.com/RWdR5eN5vB — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) January 3, 2020

THE DARK SIDE OF THE MSM AND THE SECRETARY OF STATE

Listen to the first part of this short clip and the absolutely dishonest and crazy comments by the media. Then listen to the brief explanation by Secretary Mike Pompeo.

Watch:

In the EU, there are mixed reactions but Angela Merkel is backing the President on this one, Reuters reported.

Look at what this EU foreign policy expert is saying in this next tweet.

Still in disbelief that Qasem #Soleimani is dead. This feels comparable to Archduke Franz Ferdinand’s death and will have a profound effect for the region. If ever there was a moment for real strategy and not for silly, myopic takes, this is the one. https://t.co/ejoxjnDNVE — Vassilis Ntousas (@VNtousas) January 3, 2020

The Revolutionary Guards, at Soleimani’s direction, mowed down youth who were revolting against the terror regime, but the media said nothing.

When 1500 people massacred by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards during protests against regime, left-wing politicians were silent.

But when US eliminated Arch-Terrorist Qasem Soleimani they are suddenly crying, weeping, wailing over the death of a terrorist. RT

pic.twitter.com/x8VnGj9bc4 — Liza Rosen (@LizaRosen101) January 3, 2020

The media is only showing the angry marchers screaming ‘Death to American,’ but then there is this:

Jan 3 – Tehran, #Iran

A small crowd of regime supporters mourning the death of IRGC Quds Force chief Qasem Soleimani. Note:

The security forces protecting this pro-regime rally killed over 1,500 civilians in anti-regime rallies in November 2019.pic.twitter.com/8hXlDhRP5z — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 3, 2020