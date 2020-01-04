“What War, There Is No War, These Are Counter-Terrorism Operations”

The State Department issued a statement upon the death of General Soleimani. “We can confirm that in the past several days, General Soleimani had been traveling in the Middle East coordinating further imminent large-scale attacks against U.S. diplomats and service members. These threats were highly credible, and the intelligence is sound.”

It was to be known as the BIG ATTACK.

Walid Phares was on Fox Business with host Lou Dobbs and Fred Fleitz, President and CEO of the Center for Security Policy last night to discuss it.

Phares praised this action against Soleimani. The President took out Iranian aggression and terror without waging war, he explained. “People are talking about war. What war? This is not happening,” he said. “These are counter-terrorism operations.” He did the right thing, he concluded.

The Democrats are angry they weren’t told beforehand, but it’s obvious why, as Mr. Fleitz says — it would have leaked.

Mr. Fleitz explained that “Congress, Democrats have politicized national security to such a point that the President could not trust them with information that would put lives at risk.” The President did the right thing, he stated.

Lou Dobbs said, why would anyone think that these people — trying to unseat him — should have any details in advance?

Walid agreed with Fred’s assessment and mentioned Fred’s been inside the government and “knows these things.”

The Unthinkable Corruption

Dobbs asked both guests if the Pelosi et al reactions are tied to preserving Obama’s legacy over the safety of the American people.

Fleitz said there is some truth to that but it’s really about Democrats refusing to accept the legitimacy of the election.

The corruption of the Democrat Party is unthinkable, Dobbs noted.

Walid agreed and added almost as an afterthought that he doesn’t understand why the opposition is sticking to that Iran deal that no one wants.

Watch: