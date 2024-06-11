Monster Stabs a Toddler to Death, Smirks in Court

A woman is accused of killing a 3-year-old boy in a grocery store parking lot in Cleveland. She smirked in court.

The 32-year-old named Bionca Ellis was seen stalking 3-year-old Julian Wood and his mother before killing the boy with a knife.

When the arraignment hearing began, Ellis refused to answer questions from the judge and was caught smirking.

After answering "no" to almost every judge's questions, Ellis finally pleaded not guilty to the charges. Her bond is $5 million.

Ellis is accused of taking a knife from a Volunteers of America thrift store in North Olmsted and then walking to a nearby Giant Eagle grocery store.

Security video shows her walking into the store with the knife, where she sees Margot Wood, 38, and her 3-year-old son, Julian Wood, leave the store to take their groceries to their car.

With Julian still in the grocery cart seat, Ellis is accused of stabbing the boy in the face and the back. Margot was stabbed once in the attack.

North Olmsted Detective Sgt. Matt Beck said there was no known relationship between the suspect and the victims, calling the stabbing a “random” attack. Once Ellis was taken into custody, she requested a lawyer and did not offer a motive for the stabbing, Beck said.

Last week, a Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted Ellis on charges that include murder, aggravated murder, attempted murder, felonious assault, and endangering children.

Is anyone looking into racism? She tracked them for a while before attacking the mom and child.

This monster killed a 3 year old boy in a grocery store parking lot in Cleveland, Ohio.

