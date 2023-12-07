Montauk Vandal Calling for Jews to Die Was Arrested

Michael Nicholoulias, 74, is charged with hate crimes for spray painting anti-Semitic graffiti, including Swastikas, across Montauk. He was arrested Monday while painting a Swastika.

The elderly racist faces two counts of aggravated harassment and one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief as a hate crime, both felonies, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said during a press conference.

Before his arrest on Monday night, investigators followed Nicholoulias as he was spray-painting a Swastika at a beach in Montauk, News 12 reported.

During his hate-peddling rampage, Nicholoulias allegedly hit 14 separate locations with anti-Semitic messages, including near Ditch Plains Beach in late October and on Bounce Beach Montauk last month.

Hateful symbols, including swastikas, were also discovered outside Naturally Good Food and Sausages Pizza, two stores in downtown Montauk.

Nicholoulias pleaded not guilty and was released on Tuesday with GPS monitoring and two orders of protection.

Among the disturbing messages was a German phrase translated to ‘Jews die,’ accompanied by a two-feet-tall swastika outside the business.

On the food trucks at Ditch Plains Beach, the spray-painted slogan translated to ‘Free Palestine’ popped up, along with another swastika.

At the time, Rabbi Josh Franklin of the Jewish Center of the Hamptons wrote on social media: “I spent the morning in Montauk cleaning up the graffiti left on a Montauk store owned by Jews. It feels like I’m living Kristallnacht in 2023.”

He pleaded not guilty and faces 1 and 1/3 to 4 years in prison if convicted. There are reports that he’s a teacher.

