More Free Stuff If You Vote for Kamala Harris

The Biden-Harris administration is putting millions of people coming in illegally on Social Security and Medicare, even though they never contributed a thing to this country. Harris has yet another expensive scheme. This time, the goal is to attract the votes of the elderly and their alleged caregivers. She is going to pay them with our tax dollars.

Harris made her announcement during an appearance on “The View,” the nation’s allegedly top-rated daytime talk show. She presented the initiative as a way to help the “sandwich generation” ― working adults with aging parents while still caring for children.

According to Pew Research, a quarter of the American population falls into that category. Harris will never be able to implement it unless they win the Trifecta, but this is about getting votes, not reality.

The system is already weighted down with welfare recipient expansions.

Barack Obama finagled getting family members and others helping an elderly person unionized, which means higher pay. Her plan is along the same lines, and it would probably be rife with fraud.

Democrats are a threat to the system. By 2050, without these changes, the number of people to support the people on Social Security will be 2 to 1.

She doesn’t care about us as we become overwhelmed by some very bad, unvetted people from 170 countries, yet she will pretend she cares.

“There are so many people in our country who are right in the middle ― they’re taking care of their kids, and they’re taking care of their aging parents ― and it’s just almost impossible to do it all,” Harris said. “Especially if they work, we’re finding that so many are then having to leave their job, which means losing a source of income, not to mention the emotional stress.” The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement Then close the border, Kamala. If you ask if she would close the border, she’ll bring up the Border Bill, which codified illegal immigration. So, that’s your answer. No, she won’t close the border. Expect millions more and a one-party state if she wins. Plus, you will have to listen to her nasal voice, crazy cackling over nothing, and nonstop lying. Walz is also awful. He said the Electoral College has to go – there goes the Constitution. Don’t be stupid. Vote Trump or sit at home.