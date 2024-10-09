Tim Walz: The Electoral College “Needs to Go”

Tim Walz wants the coastal states to decide the presidential election, depriving the smaller states of any say. According to CNN, he told supporters at a fundraiser this week that the Electoral College “needs to go.” Without the Electoral College, the Constitution collapses.

When the Founding Fathers said the Constitution could change, they didn’t say it was living, subject to the whims of a party. That is why they made it difficult to change.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said the Electoral College “needs to go” while adding “that’s not the world we live in” during a campaign fundraiser in California on Tuesday, according to a pool report.

“I think all of us know the Electoral College needs to go. We need, we need national popular vote, but that’s not the world we live in. So we need to win Beaver County, Pennsylvania; we need to be able to go into York, Pennsylvania, win; we need to be in western Wisconsin and win; we need to be in Reno, Nevada, and win,” the Democratic vice presidential nominee told supporters gathered at Gov. Gavin Newsom’s private residence in Sacramento, according to the pool report.

The National Popular Vote basically abolishes the Electoral College. It was allegedly conceived by three businessmen, but it is actually Jonathan Soros’s brainchild.

Harris’s campaign said it’s not the party’s official position. Obviously, it’s an unofficial one, or they would have said that. Harris has said she is open to eliminating the College.

“There’s no question that the popular vote has been diminished in terms of making the final decision about who’s the president of the United States, and we need to deal with that, so I’m open to the discussion,” she said in 2019.

She is very open to anything far-far-left.

Walz has been saying this all along:

In a recently unearthed video, the Democratic Rep. Stole Valor Tim Walz said the electoral college is “very undemocratic” Tim Walz is a far left commie. pic.twitter.com/NyvhvUGKtE — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 8, 2024

THE PATH TO TYRANNY

See all the red on this map that gave the win to Donald Trump in 2016? It would be gone under a Democracy. Without the Electoral College, we are no longer a Republic. We become a Democracy.

All the votes of the smaller states would become meaningless. It would not mean every voter has a voice. Without the Electoral College, we become a mobocracy — a democracy — which James Madison called the “most vile form of government.” “… democracies have ever been spectacles of turbulence and contention; have ever been found incompatible with personal security or the rights of property: and have in general been as short in their lives as they have been violent in their deaths,” he wrote. Democracy leads to mobocracies, the tyranny of the majority, and eventually dictatorship.