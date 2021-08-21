More from ‘Dumkirk’! US pencil pushers sent out generic forms for evacuees

This is ludicrous as the tweet says. The incompetents in the US government sent generic paperwork to US citizens and refugee applicants to get through the airport. Naturally, they were copied by thousands of people. No one knows who the real recipient is. They also burned Afghan passports.

While we’re at it, let’s share this “Dumkirk” headline.


