More from ‘Dumkirk’! US pencil pushers sent out generic forms for evacuees

















This is ludicrous as the tweet says. The incompetents in the US government sent generic paperwork to US citizens and refugee applicants to get through the airport. Naturally, they were copied by thousands of people. No one knows who the real recipient is. They also burned Afghan passports.

Ludicrous. The US sent generic paperwork to US citizens and Afghan SIV applicants to get through the Kabul airport. But now they are copied by thousands of people, so no one could tell who is the real recipient pic.twitter.com/g6bnOeTgIC — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) August 20, 2021

• The US State Dep mail box for Afghan interpreter visa applications was bouncing the mails back b/c it was full before the Taliban attack against Kabul • US Embassy in Kabul also burned

passports of Afghan citizens who had applied for American visas Politico — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) August 20, 2021

While we’re at it, let’s share this “Dumkirk” headline.

