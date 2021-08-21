Biden lovers, McCain & Wallace trash “unfit” Biden over a “reality problem”

















Meghan McCain and Chris Wallace, once Biden adorées who helped get him elected, are now trashing him. Biden deserves it but one wonders if they regret what they did to get him elected.

One of Biden’s most ardent supporters, Meghan McCain, has called Joe Biden “unfit” to lead. That’s obvious, but the fact she said it is surprising. She helped get him elected, along with her mother. In one tweet, she wrote, he’s “Jimmy Carter on acid.”

McCain has been tweeting mercilessly against Biden’s obviously outrageous performance in Afghanistan (or is it his handlers’ performance?).

She retweeted Ari Fleischer saying, “Biden’s news conference was frightening. It showed how clueless he is. He said there was no criticism from foreign allies. There has been substantial criticism, especially in the UK. He said no Americans have had difficulty getting to the airport.”

She retweeted everyone who condemned Joe, including her husband Ben Domenech calling him a “failed president”.

This debacle has exposed Joe Biden as a failed president, derelict in his duty. https://t.co/2fhVR2rbIw via @nypost — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) August 20, 2021

Wouldn’t want to interrupt his vacation while Americans are stranded and probably going to be held for ransom by terrorists. Don’t let any of us bother you in the White House now! https://t.co/TVXwn0Gjhl — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 20, 2021

Most Amazing of All Is Chris Wallace Who Did So Much to Get Him Elected

During the debates, Wallace covered for Biden and shut down Trump every time he tried to answer.

The “Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace is now calling President Biden’s performance in Afghanistan a “mess” on “America’s Newsroom” Friday. He broke down the “reality problem” facing the president on the collapse of Afghanistan.

What choice does he have? This is going to be an ongoing disaster the Left can’t cover up because it’ worldwide.

“It’s been a mess,” Wallace said. “You can talk about the messaging problem and certainly that’s an issue. But it’s really, it’s a reality problem.

The problem isn’t what had happened in terms of Biden’s speech. I mean, that was bad, his first speech, the buck stops here, but he pointed fingers. I think the interview with George Stephanopoulos went badly. The pictures over the weekend of him sitting by himself at a big table at Camp David while all of his aides are at the White House, all of it was a mess.

But in the end, it’s those pictures on the other side of the screen from me, the fact that that, you know, we have this airport secured, but we have no way of getting Americans and our Afghan allies from downtown Kabul or elsewhere in Afghanistan to that airport. And as long as that remains the situation, the president can make any speech he wants, get any interview he wants, it isn’t going to make any difference.

That’s what people are focusing on, that Americans and American allies are unable to get to the airport and get to that hope and freedom on one of those C-17s.

Are we looking at a clueless Kamala presidency any day now?

