More indications Biden is pulling us out of Kabul very soon, leaving people behind

















Investigative reporter Lara Logan said all signs indicate the US is prepping to leave and “the light of freedom for Afghans is dying” as of 6:30 am Saturday, Afghanistan time.

Jen Psaki was asked today if the troops were pulling out sooner and she said, “No.”

From the gates of Kabul airport where all signs indicate the US military is prepping for exit and the light of freedom for Afghans is dying. pic.twitter.com/1VtJrtMjj4 — Lara Logan (@laralogan) August 28, 2021

Lara Logan said there is a fear there will be another attack and it will be blamed on evacuees.

Intel sources raise concerns the stage is being set for terrorist attack blamed on Afghan evacuees to reduce public support/discredit them while discrediting those assisting. Why? Most Afghans haven’t reached the US yet. When/where & WHO was identified on the terror watchlist? — Lara Logan (@laralogan) August 27, 2021

Related















