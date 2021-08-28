More indications Biden is pulling us out of Kabul very soon, leaving people behind

By
M. Dowling
-
3

Investigative reporter Lara Logan said all signs indicate the US is prepping to leave and “the light of freedom for Afghans is dying” as of 6:30 am Saturday, Afghanistan time.

Jen Psaki was asked today if the troops were pulling out sooner and she said, “No.”

Lara Logan said there is a fear there will be another attack and it will be blamed on evacuees.


