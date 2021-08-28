James Woods finds a US flag-hating teacher from Cali

By
M. Dowling
-
0

There isn’t much to say about this woman — a teacher — she makes a fool of herself without any help from me. She apparently doesn’t like the flag that Americans are dying for right now. She gives teachers a bad name.

She’s a southern California high school English teacher.

It’s hard listening to her. You’ll see what I mean.

She said she will pledge allegiance to the queers. Okay, that’s normal says no one ever.


