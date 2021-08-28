James Woods finds a US flag-hating teacher from Cali

















There isn’t much to say about this woman — a teacher — she makes a fool of herself without any help from me. She apparently doesn’t like the flag that Americans are dying for right now. She gives teachers a bad name.

She’s a southern California high school English teacher.

It’s hard listening to her. You’ll see what I mean.

Meanwhile as Americans die defending our flag and our allies… https://t.co/7GZhWKI5WC — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 27, 2021

She said she will pledge allegiance to the queers. Okay, that’s normal says no one ever.

She shows off all the pride flags in her classroom and says “I pledge allegiance to the queers” pic.twitter.com/eQXe1OfPoW — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) August 27, 2021

